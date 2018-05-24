We have a new episode of Fashion Bomb TV!
A few weeks ago, I sat down with Conna Walker, the owner of House of CB, a brand beloved by millions, including Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian, Beyonce, and more!
Learn about how she got her start, and the secrets to her success below:
*Shot by Zon D’Amour. Edited by Sam Centore.
**Want your boutique or shop featured on Fashion Bomb Daily? Want your music featured in our vides? Email advertising@fashionbombdaily.com for details.
House of CB’s Conna Walker on Why Beyonce, Khloe Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez Love Her Brand
We have a new episode of Fashion Bomb TV!