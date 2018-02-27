The Hottest Looks from A Wrinkle In Time’s LA Premiere: Angela Bassett in Greta Constantine, Tracee Ellis Ross in Michael Kors, Yara Shahidi in Chanel, And More!

Disney’s “A Wrinkle In Time” directed by Ava DuVernay featuring a star-studded cast including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Storm Reid, and more hits theaters early next month. Last night, Black Hollywood showed out in support of the LA premiere of the film. Here’s some of the hottest looks that walked the carpet:

Star of the film, Oprah, showed off her snatched waist clad in a Atelier Versace dress.

Storm Reid was graceful in a custom Coach gown. She is such a beauty. Ms. Bassett does not age! She beamed in a blue sequin Greta Constantine ensemble. Look at those abs, yes!

Chloe and Halle complemented each other per usual outfitted in Zena Presley dresses. Beautiful ladies!

Yara Shahidi showed off her legs in a Chanel Spring 2018 dress. This up-do on her looks so cute with this look!

We can always count on Tracee to turn heads on a carpet! She was lovely in a Michael Kors rose jacquard dress paired with Manolo Blahnik light pink boots.

Director Ava DuVernay popped in a hot pink custom Cushnie Et Ochs dress. This is definitely her color, and the dress flatters her figure so well.

Lastly, cutie Marsai Martin always looks so age appropriate and fab on the carpet. She was clad in a ruffled Cinq a Sept dress.

Who wore your favorite look of the night?