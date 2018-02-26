All the Hottest Looks from ABFF Honors: Issa Rae in Oscar de la Renta, Angela Bassett in Mangishi Doll, Morris Chestnutt in Nyoni Couture, and More!

It’s the era of Black Excellence, and Black Hollywood showed up and out for the American Black Film Festival Honors last night!
Take a look at who shined:
Insecure Creator Issa Rae was a vision in Oscar de la Renta Spring 2018, styled by Jason Rembert.
Angela Bassett was bomb in a Mangishi Doll dress. She just gets better with time, like fine wine! Wakanda Forever!
Tracee Ellis Ross reclined before the festivities in Prabal Gurung Spring 2018 and bejeweled Giannico Pumps.
Elise Neal was lovely in an Ese Azenabor jumpsuit, styled by Harrison Crite.
Morris Chestnut was dapper defined in Nyoni Couture. Hot!
Lastly, Tiffany Haddish was regal in custom Michael Costello. She looked great!
Who had your favorite look of the evening?
