Hot! or Hmmm….: Kim Kardashian’s Pierced Nails

Kim Kardashian recently flaunted pierced nails via her snapchat and sent the fashion/entertainment world into a frenzy. “Kim Kardashian starts new trend as she tries out pierce nails,” read The Daily Mail headline.



This pre-existing trend dates all the way back to 1998 when Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson collaborated on the song, “What’s it Gonna Be.” Women went to their neighborhood nail salons and styled their nails with piercings and designs as the trend became more popular.

Now that Kim K West has reinvigorated the trend, are you willing to give them a go?



Are they Hot! or Hmm…?

Just for fun, reminisce with the What’s It Gonna Be Video below:

