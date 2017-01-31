Hot! or Hmmm….: Kim Kardashian’s Pierced Nails

Kim Kardashian recently flaunted pierced nails via her snapchat and sent the fashion/entertainment world into a frenzy.  “Kim Kardashian starts new trend as she tries out pierce nails,” read The Daily Mail headline.
kim-kardashian-pierced-nails
This pre-existing trend dates all the way back to 1998 when Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson collaborated on the song, “What’s it Gonna Be.”  Women went to their neighborhood nail salons and styled their nails with piercings and designs as the trend became more popular.

janet-jackson-pierced-nails

Now that Kim K West has reinvigorated the trend, are you willing to give them a go?
kim-kardashian-pierced-nails-1

Are they Hot! or Hmm…?

Just for fun, reminisce with the What’s It Gonna Be Video below:

Marsha Badger

Wait! There's More!

??????????????Hot! or Hmm… Kim Kardashian’s Craig’s Restaurant Givenchy Fall 2014 Chocolate Leather Cardigan, Wolford Fatal Dress, and Alexander Wang Beige Antonia Sandals Weekend Hot! or Hmm… Kerry Washington, Kim Kardashian, Lenny Kravitz, and More!Weekend Hot! or Hmm… Kerry Washington, Kim Kardashian, Lenny Kravitz, and More! Kim-Kardashian-Talbot-Runhof-Fall-16-Champagne-dress-Vogue-Festival-5Hot! or Hmm: Kim Kardashian’s Vogue Festival in London’s Talbot Runhof Fall 16 Champagne Shimmer Dress Kim-Kardashian-Roberto-Cavalli-Spring-2016-Acid-Wash-Denim-1Hot! Or Hmm: Kim Kardashian’s Malibu Roberto Cavalli Spring 2016 Acid Wash Denim Jacket, Denim Skirt, and Nude Heels kim-kardashian-nyc-yeezy-season-4-see-through-thigh-high-bootsHot! Or Hmm…: Kim Kardashian’s New York City Yeezy Season 4 Transparent Pointed Toe PVC Thigh High Boots

  • Instagram

    • Shares