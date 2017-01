Ruby Rose was a vision in white as she made an appearance on The Ellen Show in a $1,185 Galvan Ivory Orchid Dress:

The Ivory Orchid Dress is rendered in textured jersey and features a deep V-neckline with a front pleat and trumpet sleeves.

I’m obsessed with Ruby’s style. Her style brings a soft contrast to her otherwise edgy persona. Hot!

You can purchase here for $1,185.

What do you think? Are you into Ruby’s angelic look?