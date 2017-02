Rita Ora braved the frigid New York City weather as she stepped outside in an Ermanno Scervino Spring 2017 Blush Pink Lace Dress:



The Blush pink, long sleeve silhouette offers a romantic feel with ruffles and a sheer lace detail throughout the dress.

Rita paired her dress with an off-white over coat and nude, strappy sandals.

Such a dainty, feminine look. I love that Rita can switch it up from glam to rocker chic, to girly. Hot!

What do you think? Do you like Rita’s ensemble?