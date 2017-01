The gorgeous Kelly Rowland took to Instagram clad in an Off White Resort 2017 Blue and White Striped Pajama-Inspired Set:

The blue and white striped set features wide-leg pants and a matching, button-down top with a collar, two pockets on each side and a rose embroidered on the upper chest and back area.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen Kelly in something I didn’t love. Hot!

What are your thoughts? Are you into Kelly’s look?