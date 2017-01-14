Hot or Hmm… Kat Graham’s New York City BUILD Studio Opening A.L.C. Augusto Coat

Kat Graham performed a few songs at the New York City BUILD Studio Opening in a $995 A.L.C. Augusto Coat:

The luxe velvet construction of this coat is emphasized by thoughtful details like a draping gun flap, loosely tied cuff straps and a D-ring closure at the neck. Front welt pockets, pleated vent in back and hits below the knee.

Kat completed her look with a maroon turban and matching shoes.

I’m here for this gypsy-inspired ensemble but not a huge fan of the makeup. None the less, I vote hot!

What do you think? Do you care for Kat’s outfit?