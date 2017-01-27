Hot! or Hmm…: Jennifer Lopez’s Shoe Collection with Giuseppe Zanotti

Jennifer Lopez partnered with Italian shoe king Giuseppe Zanotti on a small collection of heels:



Strappy sandals in various iterations are on deck, along with glittery booties and wedged sneakers.



Shoe addict Evelyn Lozada attended the brand’s launch last night and modeled a pair of the booties, which sparkled in the light:

A video posted by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily) on Jan 27, 2017 at 4:41am PST



We were in love, but a lot of the comments said the shoes looked dated, or reminded them of other brands (including Steve Madden).

What is your take? Do you think the heels are Hot! or Hmm…?



