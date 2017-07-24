Hot! Or Hmm…: Jennifer Lopez’s Miami Birthday Celebration Bao Tranchi Black Panelled Cut Out Bird Appliqué Sheer Detail Mini Dress

It was a joint pre-birthday celebration in Miami for power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The Bronx lovin’ duo posed for a pic with Alex rocking a Musika Frere Electric Blue Suit, while Jennifer sizzled in a custom Bao Tranchi Black Panelled Cut Out Bird Appliqué Sheer Detail Mini Dress:

Of course, the beauty danced the night away in fine style. It’s The Bomb Life!

Aren’t they cute?

The designer is a favorite of celebs like Rita Ora, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, and more. Jenny’s saucy stunner left little to the imagination, but it’s definitely a grand way to celebrate her 48th birthday.

She looks amazing! What do you think?

