Hot! Or Hmm….: Jennifer Lopez’s Giuseppe Zanotti x Jennifer Shoe Collection Launch Cushnie et Ochs Resort 2017 White Blazer Dress

J Lo and Giuseppe Zanotti have collaborated on a line of shoes called Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez! The songstress celebrated the partnership last night with a soirée at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills. She slipped on a pair of shoes from her line and a Cushnie et Ochs Resort 2017 dress for the festivities:
Yes, lashes!
Her look was modeled with strappy black sandals.
Hmmm…I wouldn’t call this a ‘miss,’ but we’ve seen her in better. It happens to everyone. We’re sure she’ll slay everyone in eyesight at the next event!
What do you think?

