Hot! Or Hmm…? Cardi B Celebrates Her 26th Birthday Wearing a Moschino SS19 Ensemble

It’s hard to believe Cardi B is only 26 with all the amazing things she has accomplished! The superstar rapper celebrated her birthday this weekend in LA in style per usual. She wore a Moschino look straight off the runway to her surprise soirée.

The pink and white printed dress had polka dots and a scribbling detail with a bow cinching her waist. Cardi’s love of statement hats shined through with this look as she rocked a black and white hat with a similar print as the dress. The scribbled look continued onto her nude tights.

She completed her look with a bubblegum pink lipstick and matching Casadei pumps. Cardi and her rockstar stylist Kollin Carter never miss a beat! This look was another one for the books.

Her hubby Offset was by her side as he led her into the surprise party. How cute!

I love that she wore the black and white hat as oppose to the pink one worn on the runway. She killed this!

We hope you enjoyed your birthday, Cardi!