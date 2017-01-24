Hot or Hmm: Bella Hadid’s Paris Celine’s Fall 2016 Sweater Dress and Stuart Weitzman Highland Boots

Bella Hadid stowed off her retro style as she left the Chanel Spring/Summer 2017 Couture Show clad in a Celine Fall 2016 Sweater Dress and $717 Stuart Weitzman Highland Boots:

bella-hadid-paris-celine-sweater-dress-stuart-weitzman-highland-boots-4
The creme colored sweater dress features an oversized cowl neck and tan leather trimming down the side.

bella-hadid-paris-celine-sweater-dress-stuart-weitzman-highland-boots-5

Her stretch suede toffee colored Stuart Weitzman boots feature leather insoles, drawstring ties at the top of the shaft and a synthetic outsole.

bella-hadid-paris-celine-sweater-dress-stuart-weitzman-highland-boots-2

 

Bella tied her look together with a pair of sunglasses and a low bun.

bella-hadid-paris-celine-sweater-dress-stuart-weitzman-highland-boots-3

Simple and chic!  I’d rock it.

Unfortunately the dress is no longer for sale but you can purchase her boots here for $717.

What do you think of Bella’s outfit?

 

