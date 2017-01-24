Hot or Hmm: Bella Hadid’s Paris Celine’s Fall 2016 Sweater Dress and Stuart Weitzman Highland Boots

Bella Hadid stowed off her retro style as she left the Chanel Spring/Summer 2017 Couture Show clad in a Celine Fall 2016 Sweater Dress and $717 Stuart Weitzman Highland Boots:



The creme colored sweater dress features an oversized cowl neck and tan leather trimming down the side.

Her stretch suede toffee colored Stuart Weitzman boots feature leather insoles, drawstring ties at the top of the shaft and a synthetic outsole.

Bella tied her look together with a pair of sunglasses and a low bun.

Simple and chic! I’d rock it.

Unfortunately the dress is no longer for sale but you can purchase her boots here for $717.

What do you think of Bella’s outfit?