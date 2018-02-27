Hot! Or Hmm…? Kim Kardashian Steps Out Debuting Pink Hair And Wearing New Yeezy Season 7

Kim Kardashian switches is up a lot, but one thing we haven’t seen from her is funky colored hair. The mom of 3 was spotted in Japan with pink tresses flowing down her back. Since Kim is such a trendsetter, this could bring back the crazed colored hair days circa 2012 when Nicki Minaj inspired the masses with her colorful and eccentric styles.

Not only did Kim debut her pink hair, but she was also draped in new Yeezy Season 7 threads. The look featured a cropped knit collared sweater, an oversized shearling lined coat, and gray sweats. She jazzed her ensemble up with knee high python boots.

You feeling it? Do you think her hair could be the start of a reoccurring trend?