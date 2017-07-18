Hot! Or Hmm…Issa Rae’s The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Preen Spring 2017 Nokomis Off-The-Shoulder Black Lace Dress

Actress Issa Rae stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert looking lovely in the .

 

The black, embroidered lace dress features a lengthened piece of fabric on the side.  Issa Rae rocked her frock with a mini dress underneath, minimal accessories, and black pointy toe pumps.

The seductive dress first appeared on the Preen 2017 Spring Runway where the model presented it with straps, platform sandals, and boy cut shorts underneath.

Issa Rae looked great!  It fits her minimal yet classic style.

Are you feeling it?  Vote using our poll below!

 

 

Samjah Iman

Wait! There's More!

Beauty Crush Wednesday: Issa Rae On The Scene: The Insecure Inglewood Block Party with Issa Rae in Monse, Yvonne Orji in Alice and Olivia, Sza in Supreme and More! Hot! or Hmm… Celine Dion’s Bag Collection Unveil Elsa Schiaparelli’s Spring 2017 Couture Ivory Shorts and Suit Hot! or Hmm…: Solange Knowles’s Webby Awards Seen Users White One Shoulder Top and Black Pants Hot! or Hmm…Lavern Cox’s OITNB Season 5 Screening Christian Siriano Salmon Pant Suit

  • Instagram

    Shares