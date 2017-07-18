Hot! Or Hmm…Issa Rae’s The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Preen Spring 2017 Nokomis Off-The-Shoulder Black Lace Dress

Actress Issa Rae stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert looking lovely in the .

The black, embroidered lace dress features a lengthened piece of fabric on the side. Issa Rae rocked her frock with a mini dress underneath, minimal accessories, and black pointy toe pumps.

The seductive dress first appeared on the Preen 2017 Spring Runway where the model presented it with straps, platform sandals, and boy cut shorts underneath.

Issa Rae looked great! It fits her minimal yet classic style.

