Hot! Or Hmm…: Beyonce Knowles Presents Colin Kaepernick With The 2017 Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award In LaQuan Smith Black and Silver Vertical Stripe Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Beyonce Knowles brought heat to the Barclays in Brooklyn as she presented Colin Kaepernick with the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award during the Sports Illustrated 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Awards. The mega star gleamed as she made a welcome surprise appearance outfitted in a LaQuan Smith Spring 2018 Black and Silver Vertical Stripe Sequin Long Sleeve Mini dress paired with Giuseppe Zanotti Silver Sandals:

She kept the sparkles continuous with stunning statement drop crystal earrings from famed jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. Ok then diva, come all the way through!

The leg flaunting look was modeled on the runway with patent ankle boots.

She looks absolutely amazing. Mucho caliente!

What do you think? Hot! Or Hmm…?

