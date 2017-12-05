Holiday Gift Guide: 10+ Bomb Products from Walmart

Holiday season is right around the corner, and it’s time to start thinking about what gifts you’re going to give to all the people on your list! Walmart has affordable, fashion forward Bomb Products, perfect for beauty lovers, trendsetters, tastemakers and more.

WWe uncovered 10+ of our favorites. Read on for our hot holiday picks:

1. 8 Piece Brush Set



Make sure your makeup stays popping with this 8 piece brush set, cast in a colorful hue that will keep you smiling all year round.



2. Beats by Dre Headphones



Listen to your favorite tunes in these super chic matte black over the ear headphones, made by Beats by Dre, the number one name in sonic enjoyment. Bomb!

3. JBL Speaker



Traveling for the holidays? Take your music with you wherever you go with this speaker from JBL. It comes in white, blue, and black to fit your mood.

4.Fitbit



Health is always a priority, especially during the holiday! Keep track of calories consumed and steps with a Fitbit in a chic color.

5. Philips Flat Screen TV



Give your living room a refresh with a brand spanking new Philips Flat Screen TV.

6. Instax Fujifilm Camera



Create lasting memories with this stylish, Instax Fujifilm Camera. Just point, shoot, and enjoy!

7. Buffalo Plaid Onesie



Not plan on doing much moving around after the holiday feast? Veg out and watch your fave flix in this festive onesie, which come with faux fur pom poms.

8. Keurig Compact Coffee Maker



Give the caffeine fiends in your life the gift that keeps on giving with this compact coffee maker by Keurig. The sleek design will fit seamlessly into any kitchen.

9. Masqeology Clay Mask



Give the gift of beautiful skin with Masqueology’s Clay Mask. With pore purifying and hydrating qualities, this is the perfect stocking stuffer for girlfriends or coworkers.

10. 24K Gold Under Eye Gel



Soothe tired eyes after holiday parties with 24Karat gold eye gel.

11. ifly Gold Spinner Suitcase



If your holiday plans include travel, hit the airport in style with this gold spinner hardshell suitcase that is sure to turn heads.

There you have it!

Walmart has free two-day shipping, layaway, and pick-up service, which allows customers to shop online and pick up their items in stores. That means you can shop however you want, whenever you want.

Purchase all of the above in Walmart stores and at Walmart.com.

What do you think? Do you see anything you like?

*This post is sponsored by Walmart.