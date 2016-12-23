Holiday 2016 Shopping: 10 New Year’s Party Finds Under $150 You Need Right Now!

Happy Friday all!

New Year’s Eve is rapidly approaching and us fashion gals are on the prowl for the perfect look. The post-Christmas celebrations are right around the corner and there’s no better time to pull out those shimmery sequins, the vibrant velvets and our lovely leather faves!

Yet, if you’re anything like me, adhering to a strict budget is the secret to surviving this hectic holiday season; with that, keep reading to see the hotness we discovered to satisfy your New Year’s sweet tooth.

Let’s get to it!

1) French Connection’s Leo Luxe Sequin Dress, $139

Shine brighter than the ball that drops at midnight in this eye-catching number from French Connection! See purchasing details here!

2) Nasty Gal’s Jaded London Choke Signals Sequin Bodysuit, $88

If you’re a bombshell on the hunt for an eclectic piece, try this 80’s inspired one-shoulder bodysuit that boasts an attached choker and an asymmetric silhouette.

3) Zara’s Long Shiny Earrings, $20

Most fashionistas like to keep their New Year’s Eve frocks pretty simple (hence, going the all-black route) and there’s no better way to spice things up than with statement jewelry. While Zara has a massive collection of enviable accessories, these sparkly options will complement any ‘fit perfectly!

4) Storets’s Doa Ruffle Off-the-Shoulder Top, $98

Pair this voluminous separate with sequin leggings, a leather pencil skirt or a velvet trousers for a modern take on New Year’s dressing. See purchasing details now!

5) Fashion Nova’s Wishful Thinking Velvet Dress in Burgundy, $35

Showcase your long, lean gams in this figure-hugging stunner that features a plunging neckline, a low-cut back and a clean silhouette. Get it now before it’s gone!

6) H&M’s Rigid Clutch Bag, $35

Indulge in some gilded fun with this pick from H&M! For only $35, it doesn’t get any better than this…

7) ASOS’s Vesper Plunge Jumpsuit with Satin Bodice, $74

A classic black jumpsuit is a no-fuss frock to ring in the New Year. It’s easy to accessorize and its versatility will last you for years to come. Cop your own version now!

8) New Look’s Motel Pink Sequin Plunge Neck Dress, $61

And, we have more sequins on deck! But, this time, we added some color and a sultry neckline. Get yours here!

9) Nasty Gal’s Lavish Alice High Gear Fringe Pants, $78

What New Year’s Eve party post would be complete without some fringe? The Lavish Alice High Gear Fringe Pants are full of life and perfect for stepping up an embellished sheer top or a structured tuxedo blazer.

10) Missguided’s Grey All Over Feather Mini Skirt, $81

Let’s be real: embellishments are not for everyone. As an alternative, try uplifting a different textured look such as silver feathers. Fierce!

What do you think? Will you be purchasing any of the featured items?

Signing Out — Esmesha