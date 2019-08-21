Hennessy Carolina Looked Bomb in a Little Black Fashion Nova Dress

Hennessy Carolina loves to rock Fashion Nova just as much her sister Cardi B and she always looks bomb while doing so. Recently, she was spotted on Instagram in a satin little black dress from Fashion Nova while she was catching the sun’s golden hour.
Hennessy Carolina made an appearance in Fashion Nova’s “Take Me Higher” Satin Mini Dress which is available for a steal of $39.99. The dress features a strappy back detailing and is made of satin for a sexy appeal. The dress has a slight stretch, making it comfortable and able to cater to your figure. Wear for this for a night out and leave all eyes on you!