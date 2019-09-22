Haute Richesse Is Bringing the Heat to Winter Apparel at Upcoming Fashion Bomb Daily’s NYC Pop-Up!

Womenswear brand, Haute Richesse, is bring its “Rich Made Babe” vibes to the Fashion Bomb Daily’s NYC Pop-up on Saturday, October 5th and you don’t want to miss out on their bomb, stylish products!

Haute Richesse is known for possessing streetwear-inspired apparel and accessories for all “haute” girls. From body-con dresses to stylish on-the-go sets, select pieces come adorned with the Richesse logo in edgy font but that’s not all. The brand has many other other must-have statement pieces!

As former Fashion Director at Neiman Marcus, Ken Downing, once said, “she doesn’t wear fur because she is cold, she wears fur because she is glamorous.” Haute Richesse allows women to feel glamorous in their fox fur bomber jackets which comes in a slew of colors such as red, black, natural, and neon green!

Snag your FW20 essentials with Haute Richesse on Saturday, October 5th! Can’t make the date? Browse their endless fashion pleasures here!