Hanifa Celebrates Women and The Female Figure In Its New Pink Label Collection

The rising ready-to-wear designer brand, Hanifa, keeps rolling out countless looks and pieces. Headed by African American designer Anifa Mvuemba, the brand creates classy womenswear for hardworking and fearless women. Hanifa has captured with the attention of many celebrities including Ciara, Karrueche, and even Fashion Bomb Daily’s very own EIC Claire Sulmers.







The brand has wow’d us yet again with its newest collection deemed as the Pink Label which celebrates women and our glorious physiques through the uses of cutting edge designs and playful colors. Hanifa explained the inspiration behind the latest collection: “this collection was inspired by the captivating colors of tropical islands, the natural dips and bends of a women’s body and the jovial essence of her spirit. Created without limitations for women by women”.







The collection went live today online at 12 pm EST and only a few select items will be available for the in-store celebration on Saturday, July 20th.