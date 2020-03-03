Handy Hacks For Building A SS20 Capsule Wardrobe

SS20 is nearly here, which means that now is the perfect time to start focusing on updating your wardrobe, ready for the start of the new season. Of course, if you are hesitant to overhaul your wardrobe, as doing so can be extremely costly, then perhaps you might be thinking about building a capsule wardrobe instead?



A capsule wardrobe is made up of essential items and go-to basics that create a number of fail-safe seasonal looks. Of course, knowing which items to invest in, in order to build this kind of capsule wardrobe isn’t always easy. But the good news is that with the guide below, you can make it far simpler than you would think to create the perfect SS20 capsule wardrobe.



Read on for everything that you need to know!

Long skirts

Once again, long ankle-length skirts (and dresses, too) are coming back. If you’ve already got a number of these designs from previous seasons, then you can easily add them to your SS20 wardrobe.



This year is all about neutral tones; so any designs in black, grey, beige, or white, are sure to work well. If you have patterned designs in your closet, these aren’t necessarily unusable, it just depends on what you pair them with. If paired with a basic, plain tee and a few well-thought-out accessories, you may be able to give these designs a new lease of life.

Basic tees and tanks

As always, when it comes to creating any type of capsule wardrobe, basic items are the most crucial elements. It’s these kinds of simple garments that hold the entire wardrobe together, as they’re so versatile and can be worn in a variety of different ways. For purchasing these kinds of simple tees and tanks, wholesale fashion stores such as Shirt Space are a great place to shop, as the items are affordable and of a high quality.

Mom jeans

Mom jeans are once again back this SS20, which means that they are a must-have capsule wardrobe essential. If you plan on adding any jeans to your SS20 capsule wardrobe, it’s a good idea to invest in a high-quality pair of jeans that have been designed to last. When cheaply made mom jeans are overworn, they quickly fade and the material can begin to wear away. That’s why it’s better to invest in a slightly more expensive pair of jeans; to ensure that they will last for the entire season and beyond.

Minimal sneakers

Once again, minimal-style sneakers are a must-have wardrobe essential for the coming season. These can be paired with a number of outfits in order to create a diverse range of looks, which is why it’s worthwhile investing in a pair that are designed to last.



Minimal sneakers can be worn with ankle-length skirts and a denim jacket—creating a nostalgic 90s vibe. Or, they can be teamed with mom jeans and a tucked-in tee. There are a variety of ways in which minimal sneakers can be worn, which is what makes them a SS20 must-have item.



There you have it, a few useful hacks that should help to make building your SS20 wardrobe easier and more affordable.