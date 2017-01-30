Gucci Teases Potential All Black Pre-Fall 2017 Ad Campaign: Cool or Problematic?

It’s a crazy time in the world right now. Trump has implemented travel bans, thus creating even more division and upset in the world.

Meanwhile, fashion brands like Gucci are pushing for more inclusivity. The hugely popular Italian house released a series of audition tapes for their Pre-Fall 2017 ad campaign, and it seems only black models were invited to the casting call.



Subjects were asked to discuss their spirit animals, and even told to show off their dance moves.

A video posted by Gucci (@gucci) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:05am PST

A video posted by Gucci (@gucci) on Jan 26, 2017 at 11:46am PST

A video posted by Gucci (@gucci) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:13am PST



At first glance, the concept seemed cool. In 2016, we dubbed Gucci our Brand of the Year, and it’s great to see a European house make a concerted effort to reflect the diversity of the world and most importantly its customers. The dancing part made me go Hmmm….the whole charade seemed reductive and problematic. What does dancing have to do with their modeling skills?

A video posted by Gucci (@gucci) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:58am PST

A video posted by Gucci (@gucci) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST



Of course it could all be in fun. Maybe the Pre-Fall 2017 campaign will also have a music video component? If not. Hmm…

A video posted by Gucci (@gucci) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

A video posted by Gucci (@gucci) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:00am PST



What do you think?