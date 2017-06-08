Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Are Getting Their Own BET Docuseries!

We must confess: we’re pretty obsessed with Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir! And it seems like the higher-ups at BET are as well, as the couple has just landed their own docuseries on the network:

As you may remember, the rapper staged his proposal to the makeup-loving beauty back in November: popping the question at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game with a blindingly large ring. The duo met seven years ago on the set of one of Gucci Mane’s videos.

The series will journey along with the lovebirds as they plan their wedding, as well as giving an inside look into Gucci Mane’s rap career, his forthcoming autobiography, and how Ka’oir runs her waist trainer business. Based on the ring and the pair’s penchant for the finer things in life, we know their wedding will be major! The big day is already slated for October 17, 2017—we’re not invited, but we definitely have our calendars marked too!

Naturally, Ka’oir announced the news on social media:

We can’t wait! Will you be tuning in?

