Group Touring NYC’s Fashion Scene in Comfort

The showrooms with multiple designer labels, well-organised fashion spaces and fashion weeks are the essence of New York for Fashionista's who love to splurge on brands. Fashion scene of New York is distinctly ahead, lively and awe-inspiring in comparison to rest of the world and if you genuinely want to enjoy a fashion weekend in NYC then do not refrain from comfort travelling. After sorting the travel option, check out these must visit showrooms in New York that will make your fashion weekend a success:

Showroom Seven

A group of fashionistas touring New York cannot miss the Showroom Seven. Located in Chelsea Art District, it is occupying four storeys in the Terminal Warehouse Building. Whether you like contemporary designs of RTW, it is a Mecca of both the trends where you will find everything that you can imagine. It has brands like L.A.M.B, Alvon Livne, Issa London and along with that some cool accessory options like Erickson Beamon and many more.



Totokaelo

Are you specific about your style and shop only from particular brands? Then, Totokaelo has something stored from. Located in Crosby Street, it is an ideal showroom with a fantastic vibe, interiors and brands. The Margiela, Acne, and Dries Van Noten in the showroom is worth looking if you are on a hunt of something innovative and love details. They host fashion events and soirees where customers and fashion insiders come together and discuss fashion.



MADE Fashion Week

You are lucky if you are in New York around the time of MADE Fashion Week. The coveted event is nothing less than a fashion festival, where established and budding designers exhibit their creation. You will see the work of many seasoned designers and designers like Gareth Pugh, who are known to blend fashion in live performances. Being a part of such a grandeur event will definitely give Goosebumps to any fashionaholic.



Opening Ceremony

If you can’t get enough of SoHo, then Opening Ceremony will satisfy your fashion craving sensibilities. The youth-centric showroom has under its room many new and promising brands that will ruffle the feathers and make a mark. A perfect place for men and women merchandising you can find brands like Nike, Martine Rose, Converse, Dries Van Noten and many more. The showroom is spacious with three storeys for men and four for women and has cool interiors making it a chick option for the weekend shopping.



Tomorrowland

It is a showroom that needs no introduction and is an integral part of NYC’s fashion scene. Located in Broome Street, Tomorrowland is a melange of Japanese and English tradition that makes the fashion quotient of New York unique from others. Their attention to excellent tailoring, classics and something that is exclusive makes it a place for people with royal taste. The perfect combination of royal products and lavish interiors makes it stand out of the crowd and a must to visit the site while in New York for a getaway.



IF

If you and your gal pals are the ones who eat, sleep and live for fashion then, IF, is a place you can’t miss. It is located in SoHo at Grand Street and has some ace brands that will make your precious collection even more valuable. It has brands like By Walid, Yohji, and Rick Owens, that can be on the expensive side, but their merch is worth every penny. It is a showroom you must visit to give oomph to your collection.

There are many other designer sites that in New York that deserves your attention like Karla Otto, Maguire Steele, People’s Revolution, etc. If you are visiting New York for the first time and exploring the fashion scene is on your mind then these stores are your Nirvana for the weekend.