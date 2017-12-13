Great Taste for Less with Seagram’s Escapes Spiked : Get Beyonce’s AC/DC Tee and Zendaya’s Gold Trench for a Steal!

Hey there Bombers and Bombshells!

As you know, we are working with Seagram’s Escapes Spiked to give you Great Taste for Less! We are showcasing some of our favorite stars, with ways to recreate their ensembles for a steal.

Beyonce stepped out in a $750 Gucci AC/DC Tee tee, Gucci shorts, a Dolce & Gabbana jacket, and Saint Laurent boots.

Take some scissors to these $45-$60 tees from Topshop and save yourself $700.



Get the tops above here and here.

Zendaya kept it cute in a gold trench by Giuseppe di Morabito for a press run in New York.



Get the look with this $50 Metallic Trench from QVC.



Smootches!

