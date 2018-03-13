Great Taste for Less with Seagram’s Escapes Spiked: Get Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby Shower Pink Blazer Dress for Less + Recreate J. Lo’s Dinner Ensemble for a Steal!

Hey there Bombers and Bombshells!

As you know, we are working with Seagram’s Escapes Spiked to give you Great Taste for Less! We are showcasing some of our favorite stars, with ways to recreate their ensembles for a steal.

Kourtney Kardashian was pretty in pink at Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower in a $595 Tibi Blazer Dress and $695 Gucci Sandals.



Get her look for less with this $68 Blush colored blazer dress from Missguided and $17 Dolce Vita sandals:





Get her dress here and her shoes here.

J. Lo went to dinner in an Ashi Studio top, distressed jeans, and Charlotte Olympia studded sandals:



Get the look with this $55 Topshop Wrap Top, $52 distressed Express jeans, and $60 Guess ‘Kenzie” sandals.







Want to shop these look? Enter below to win a $150 Visa gift card to shop it up just in time for Spring!

a Rafflecopter giveaway



Stay tuned for even more Great Taste for Less, Sponsored by Seagram’s Escapes Spiked.

Smootches!

*No purchase necessary to enter or win a prize. A purchase will not increase chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins on 3/01/18 and ends on 3/31/18. Sweepstakes open to legal US residents who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry. Visit https://www.seagramsspiked.com/FBDRules for Official Rules and how to enter. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Rafflecopter® does not endorse Sponsor’s products and are not affiliated with the Sweepstakes. Additional terms/restrictions apply. © 2018 The Seagram Beverage Company, Rochester, New York. All Rights Reserved.