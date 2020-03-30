Getting to know more about the Nike Air Max Verona and Nike Wmns Models

One of Nike’s newest women’s sneaker offerings. Unveiled back in January, the Air Max Verona pays homage to Nike’s first women’s exclusive Air max shoe: the Air Verona, which made its debut back in 1992. The Nike Air Max Verona borrows elements from the tooling of the Air Max 90 and reimagines them to create a unique look which includes the exaggerated heel. The Air Max Verona also comes equipped with the Air Max 200 unit, which consists of a window that’s 200% larger than the traditional Air unit.



One of Nike Air Max Verona’s first colorways is known as Guava Ice. Done in a color scheme officially listed as Guava Ice, Black, Barely Volt, and Crimson Tint, the mixed material upper is done in Guava Ice. The tonal upper is accented by the secondary colors noted on the heel overlay, Swoosh, tongue tag branding, eyelets and air unit.



Available now, pick up the Nike Air Max Verona from select retailers for $140.



Nike and Women’s History Month



Being that March is officially known as Women’s History Month, we thought it’d be dope to highlight some of Nike’s most known women’s specific models that they have to offer. This is actually a big deal because it wasn’t too long ago that the women’s Nike sneaker selection was limited to women’s-exclusive colorways of certain “male” silhouettes and only a handful of women’s sneakers. That is no longer the case since Nike now offers a plethora of women’s-exclusive models ranging from lifestyle offerings to running and training silhouettes.



Today we place our focus on the Nike Air Max Verona in the Guava Ice colorway, but before we do that let’s go over some of Nike’s most notable women’s-exclusive sneakers from the past couple of years.



Nike Air Force 1 Sage Low



Nike has designed a more feminine version of the classic Nike Air Force 1 Low. They have managed to do that by adding a few simple details to accomplish that look. The Nike Air Force 1 Sage Low is given a platform midsole to give the shoe some added height, while the pared-down upper results in a more bold and clean finish. From afar, this looks like your typical Air Force 1. It’s only when you get up close when you notice and appreciate the difference.

Nike Air Max Dia

The women’s Nike Air Max Dia is cool because it was actually designed for a woman’s foot. The lifted look of the shoe creates a sleeker shape. Opting for a minimal aesthetic, the modern Air Max model’s most notable feature is the Max Air unit housed by the clear TPU.

Nike ZoomX Vista Grind



Bold and modern are the two words that come to mind when I think of this model. One of Nike’s newest women models from this list, the Nike ZoomX Vista Grind is easily recognized due to its exaggerated features, most notable the uniquely designed midsole and the semi-translucent upper. Equipped with a ZoomX midsole, the silhouette is comfy and rebellious in its own way.

Nike Air Max Thea



You know we have to throw in another Air Max model being that Air Max Day is in March! The women’s Air Max Thea combines the classic Air Max cushioning and combines it with a sleek profile to create a style ideal for the everyday look.