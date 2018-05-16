Get The Look: Teyana Taylor Serves Body Goals in Fashion Nova’s ‘Phi Phi Island’ Swimsuit

Bombshells, is your summer body ready?! Well, we can tell you whose is! Ever since Teyana Taylor’s showed off her hot body and killer abs in Kanye West’s ‘Fade’ video in 2016. Now, she sends Instagram into a frenzy every time she posts a bikini picture. Most recently she struck a post in Fashion Nova’s ‘Phi Phi Island’ bikini.

The bikini leaves little to the imagination with a deep v neck top and a thong bottom. But, if you’ve got it, flaunt it says Queen Bey, right?!

If you’re not into the deep v-neck like Teyana, the top is reversible! You can turn your bikini top around for a bit more coverage.

The two-piece even comes in a nude color if you’re not into wearing black swim! Either way, it’s hot!

Snag yours for a steal, here. Hot! Or Hmm…?