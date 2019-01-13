Get the Look: Reginae Carter and Amber Rose All Yellowed Up in Fashion Nova!

Written by: Jennet Jusu (@TheJusuQuench) | Fashion Bomb Intern

Greetings fellow Fashion Bombers and Novababes,

I know the majority of you are one in the same, and if you aren’t? I’d have to make a request to quickly get with the program. It would be hard not to, with Hip Hop’s darling Reginae Carter and Amber Rose, easily putting a seriously fierce jumpstart for the new year in their ‘Out of this Nova’ jumpsuit.

A good cross between athleisure and industrial, both of their bomb Fashion Nova fits gives you a cool ‘Kill Bill’ vibe, with enough chicness to boldly strut down the street brightly, despite the cool winter season. Let’s get into how Reginae effortlessly dresses the look down with a Balenciaga women’s ‘Triple S’ sneaker too for a whopping $895. She does a stellar job at bringing a balance between her bold colors, too. With a sweet mixture between high and low, the jumpsuit gives you multiple opportunities to dress down just as easily as dressing up with a heel or a good wedge for a night out (see models above). This will run you for a good $48 bucks. So I think It’s safe to say this items is a go! Find the look here.

Comment below your thoughts, Fashion Bombers!