Get The Look: Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body in a $210 House of CB Tulle Dress

Saucy! It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner loves showing off her body. The new mom posed for the ‘Gram after a meet and greet flaunting her curvaceous shape in a House of CB ‘Fornarina’ dress. The $210 figure-hugging tulle garb is the perfect summer staple. If you’re looking for something to cling to your curves, this maxi dress is it!

Kylie let the dress do all the talking while she posed accessory-less. The bustier top and ruched tulle creates a silhouette worth showing off, and it highlights your legs with a slit in the back. You can also wear it with or without the skinny spaghetti straps.

Pair this with bomb embellished sandals for a summer day out or pumps for a girl night out!

Would you rock it? If so, get the look here.