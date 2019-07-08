Get The Look: Claire’s 2019 Essence Festival Looks

Fashion Bomb Daily’s EIC Claire Sulmers was on the scene at the 2019 Essence Festival as she was one of the many special guests to host a fashion show, teach an Instagram master class, speak as a panelist, and more! She also got to enjoy the musical entertainment and get in on the epic fashion fun. As the EIC of Fashion Bomb Daily, Claire definitely put the “bomb” in her looks for her weekend at Essence Festivals.

Let’s take a moment to recap on some of her best looks from the weekend! Love what you see? You can get a similar look by shopping below each look.

Claire arrived at Essence Fest in a custom look by PaintedSwagg.

Claire beamed in a look by Silent Rebel look with Rory Rockmore earrings.

Claire sizzled under the Nola Sun in a custom London Couture top!

Claire rocked a look from our very own Fashion Bomb Daily shop designer, Sai Sankoh!

Claire kept it classy and chic in a L’Jai Amor look, styled by FASHART Styling.

Claire was spotted in another look from Fashion Bomb Daily Shop brand, Sai Sankoh.

Claire ended the weekend in a flirty Kele’s Kloset look paired with Tori Soudan heels!

Which was your favorite look worn by Claire from her weekend at Essence Festival? Don’t forget you can shop under each look and achieve a similar slay!