Get the Look : Angela Simmons’ Schoolgirl Outfit

Zimzim was cruising over at the YBF and saw a pic of Angela Simmons wearing a saucy schoolgirl inspired outfit. She says, “I really love the corset top Angela Simmons has on. Can you tell me where I can get something similar in the US or UK?” We’ll do you one better and find you the whole outfit:

Throw a crested blazer over a corset top, and rock a mini A-line skirt with lace up platform boots. Complete with a pair of oversized shades and thin gold stacked bracelets:

Angela better work! She is certainly upping her chic quotient. What do you think?

Picture Source: The YBF

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

