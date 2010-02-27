Zimzim was cruising over at the YBF and saw a pic of Angela Simmons wearing a saucy schoolgirl inspired outfit. She says, “I really love the corset top Angela Simmons has on. Can you tell me where I can get something similar in the US or UK?” We’ll do you one better and find you the whole outfit:
Throw a crested blazer over a corset top, and rock a mini A-line skirt with lace up platform boots. Complete with a pair of oversized shades and thin gold stacked bracelets:
Angela better work! She is certainly upping her chic quotient. What do you think?
Picture Source: The YBF
Get the Look : Angela Simmons’ Schoolgirl Outfit
Zimzim was cruising over at the YBF and saw a pic of Angela Simmons wearing a saucy schoolgirl inspired outfit. She says, “I really love the corset top Angela Simmons has on. Can you tell me where I can get something similar in the US or UK?” We’ll do you one better and find you the whole outfit: