‘Statement Pieces for the Fashionable’ From Cream X NYC Is Coming to Our Upcoming Pop-Up on Saturday, October 5th!

Every fashionista loves a good statement piece and we have just the vendor from our upcoming pop-up shop in NYC that supplies the ultimate statement garments and accessories: Cream x NYC!

Created by Jasmine Kindred, a Harlem native and fashion enthusiast, she “finds pleasure in bringing her ideas to life by being the architect behind some of her designs that lead to the creation of her brand, Cream.“

Cream is defined as “a brand that features statement pieces for the fashionable. Cream now features a mixture of handmade and hand selected items to give your look something special and unique.” Cream supplies the girls with cremè de la cremè which is French for “the best of the best”. Pieces are embellished with bold detailing such as sequins, ruffles, and feathers, placing all eyes on the girl who is bold enough to step out in such a piece.

This brand has been 100% approved by our Editor-in-Chief, Claire Sulmers, who has rocked the brand’s fur coat at fashion week!

Snag some bomb statement pieces from Cream on Saturday, October 5th at Fashion Bomb Daily’s NYC pop-up shop!