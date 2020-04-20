Get Nene Leakes ‘s Real Housewives of Atlanta Sequin Gold Jogger Set for Less at FashionBombDailyShop.com!

You ask, we answer! @abhucksold writes, “Hi! Please advise what/who is Nene wearing in this picture? Love the outfit particularly the pants.”

Nene Leakes attended Kandi’s babyshower for @blazetucker a few months ago wearing a Tom Ford sequin set ($3,490 pants, currently out of stock)

The look debuted on Ford’s Fall 2018 runway. See a few photos below:

The liquid lame is seriously stunning! But even if it were available to purchase, it would still be a splurge. Get the look for less with this gold sequin jogger set by S. Denton collection, available at Fashionbombdailyshop.com!

Get this look for $475 here.

What do you think?

Images: Drea Nicole Photography