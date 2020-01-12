Get NeNe Leakes Bomb Distressed LTD Jeans, Available Now on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop, Paired with a Bright Red, White & Blue Kimono and Black YSL Heels

Welcome to the New Year again Fashion Bomb Daily devoted readers! We’ve made it through the 1st few weeks of 2020, it’s going to be another awesome year for our fans & Fashion Bomb Daily! Thank you dearly for your support! Don’t miss the latest and best style trends from us everyday! Turn on your post notifications right away.

Our Fashion “DO” for today comes from the fabulous, out-spoken Alpha diva NeNe Leakes from RHOA. We love her taste and style “SWAGG” just like her fabulous boutique. She wore a pair of our dope distressed jeans by LTD Creations with just the right accent pieces, including a simple white tee shirt and beautifully detailed red, white and blue fringed kimono by Naeem Khan NYC. She paired the classy combo with very popular black YSL signature logo strappy heels.

NeNe Leakes/ Photo Credit: Backgrid

She topped the look off to perfection with an oversized Fendi purse. What do think of her look? Would you wear this for the season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and tell us what your other favorite celebrity looks are, tag us using hashtag #FashionBombDaily.