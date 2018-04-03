Get The Look: Toya Wright Poses in Casual Fashion Nova Threads

Toya Wright wasted no time with her snapback post-baby body! She posed for the ‘Gram wearing an off-the-shoulder ‘So Extra’ top and grey distressed leggings from Fashion Nova. She teamed her look with orange & grey Yeezy’s which matched her ensemble perfectly.

The top can be worn off-the-shoulder or regular, how Toya rocks it with her knot tied in the front. On the arms of the shirt, it reads ‘So Extra’ in Old English letters. Cute!

She opted for ‘Ripped to Shred’ leggings featuring distressed details on the knees and throughout the leg. The high waist spandex have an amazing skinny leg fit.

Love it? Snag the top here, and the leggings here!

Thoughts?