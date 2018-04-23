Get The Look: Tammy Rivera Poses in Olive Colored Fashion Nova Jeans

Give a girl some great fitting jeans, and her heart will surely be full! Tammy Rivera showed us how to properly slay a pair of jeans in her Fashion Nova Super High Waist Denim Skinnies.

Tammy effortlessly matched her olive colored jeans with a Top Shop army cropped jacket, a Moschino chain, purse belt, and clear Chanel booties.

These curve-hugging stunners are the perfect exception to the usual blue jeans. They possess enough stretch to allow comfort and sit high on the waist which makes them ideal for crop tops!

Got to have a pair? Shop for them here!

