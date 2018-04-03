Get The Look: Reginae Carter’s Pink Fashion Nova Satin Co-Ord Set

Co-ord sets are on trend for Spring and Reginae Carter sure knows how to rock one. She stepped out in style on Easter Sunday in a Fashion Nova pink satin set paired with matching sunnies, sandals, and a mini purse.

The pant set includes a long sleeve crop top that shows off some skin, but keeps the look classy. The high waist trousers accentuate curves and is sure to have you looking snatched. You can even tailor the wide leg pants to your liking as Reginae did. Cute! Eager to try your hand at the trend? Purchase the set for only $50 here.

Hot! Or Hmm…?