Get the Look: Michelle Obama’s Spain Vacation Mara Hoffman Multicolored Cropped Tank Top and Bird Print High Slit Skirt

Our forever First Lady Michelle Obama is living her best life! She was spied boarding a yacht in Spain in a $235 Mara Hoffman Embroidered Cropped Cami and a $195 bird print skirt by the brand.

Vibrant embroidery adds a bright splash of color to this cropped Mara Hoffman camisole.

Her skirt boasts a bird print and two slits.

Sadly, her skirt is sold out, but you can get her top for $95 at Shopbop.com.
She better get it! She looks great!

What do you think?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

Splurge: Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Healthier America Summit Palmer Harding Asymmetrical Shirt Get the Look: Keri Hilson and Ciara at Tracy Reese Spring 2010 Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Five Looks in One Day: Including Jenny Packham, Sophie Theallet, Christian Louboutin, and More! Steal: Lauren Pope’s AOL Build $70 Zara Printed Culottes Splurge: Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram $747 Michelle Mason Black Draped One Sleeve Mini Dress

  • Instagram

    • Shares