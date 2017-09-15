Get the Look: Beyonce’s Diamond Ball House of CB Serafina Green High Slit Maxi Dress and Giuseppe Zanotti Platform Sandals

Beyonce has a thing for House of CB! She’s worn the affordable brand for many occasions, and even hit up the Diamond Ball last night in New York in a $165 Serafina dress by the brand:
She added doses of glamour with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and $795 Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals. Jay Z looked dapper himself in a Burberry tux.
Her dress skims the frame and features a high slit.
The velvet, leather, and satin sandals are set on a sturdy platform to balance the towering block heel.
Mixing high and low? I like it!
Get Bey’s dress here and her shoes at Net a Porter.
What do you think?
