Angela Simmons made casual wear look mod in her ‘On Lock Down Lounge Set’ by Fashion Nova. Playing on the red roses in the leopard print, she teamed her dainty set with red, suede Adidas.

This eye-catching, versatile set can be easily worn with sneakers or heels. Got some vacation plans coming up? Travel comfortably and cute in this look!

Feeling it? Get yours here!

Would you rock this style?