Get the Look: Adrienne Bailon’s Jamaica Vacation Fashion Nova Wild World Chevron Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are a major fad these days and Adrienne Bailon definitely got the memo. While vacationing in Jamaica, The Real host displayed her curves in a Fashion Nova Wild World Chevron Jumpsuit. She paired it with a straw tote bag, gold dangling earrings, and Ray Ban sunglasses.

The multi-colored garb by Fashion Nova features a plunging neckline, ,wide legs, and a tie at the waist. The light material grants comfort while the spandex in the jumpsuit adds stretch for flexibility.

Get this spring-approved jumpsuit for only $37.99 here!

We are loving the colors of this jumpsuit and the simple way Adrienne styled it. Are you feeling this look?