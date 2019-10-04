Get Drake’s Waiting to Exhale Sweatshirt at Fashion Bomb Daily Shop!

If there’s nothing we love more about vintage and the nostalgia it brings, it’s how stylish it makes us too! For the love of Whitney, Angela Bassett and one of our all time favorite classics Waiting to Exhale, Fashion Bomb Daily Shop has the perfect sweatshirt to rock.
It’s a no brainer rapper Drake brought forth major vibes in this sweatshirt, to set the fall season off. Casual and cool, any Bomber or Bombshell alike can showcase their killer style in this gem. Whether you prefer your clothing understated or with flare, this sweatshirt in particular is perfect! But if you’re really daring, try jazzing up your fit up with some sophistication that this vintage find can elevate; perhaps with another bomb accessory! Now available for pre-order, make your purchase today! Be sure to tag and ‘@‘ #Fashionbombdaily for a potential feature in this Bomb Product.