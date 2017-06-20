Get All Your Curly Hair Products at Sephora!

If you have Curly Hair, Sephora has you covered with a range of products that are perfect to make your curls bouncy and defined! They tapped several influencers to give you tips on how to get that perfect coil.

In her informative video, she used Sephora products like their IGK Smoke & Mirrors Conditioning Cleansing Oil (which Jesmeann used in place of her shampoo & conditioner), Madame C. J. Walker Dream Come True Wonderful Deep Conditioning Mask, Bumble and Bumble BB Curl Pre-Style/Re-Style Primer, Quemet Biologics Cocoa Tree Detangling Ghee, and the Deva Curl Supercream Coconut Curl Styler, and the Morrocanoil Treatment.


Lucky you, you can find all of these in one fabulous place! Check out Sephora’s Curly hair products here. Check out on more fab video here:

What do you think? Will you be checking it out?

