Send cards to the people you love at CultureGreetings.com.

The black greeting cards feature fun hip hop and African-American entertainment references, along with bright, eye catching colors that will make anyone happy to open their mailbox!

Bonus: they can write messages on your behalf, and deliver cards within two business days.

Mother’s Day is May 10th! Get your Mother’s Day card now at CultureGreetings.com.

See more and purchase here.

What do you think?