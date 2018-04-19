Get 40% off Emily B’s Snapchat Celine Thin Shadow Sunglasses at Gaffos.com!

Emily B made a recent appearance on Snapchat, looking pretty in $240 Céline Thin Shadow Tortoise Sunglasses:

The fun frames come in orange, pink, clear, and tortoise, as Emily displays:

Love ’em? Get 40% off this pair and any pair of shades on Gaffos.com with the code FBOMB40.
Happy Shopping!
What do you think of Emily’s shades?

