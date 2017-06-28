Footwear News: Christian Louboutin Expands Its Nudes Collection With Two New Styles

Christian Louboutin has long been an advocate for nude shades in his footwear, launching his first collection of heels that celebrate all skin tones in 2013. This summer, the famous shoe couturier is expanding his repertoire with two new shades, which will be available on ChristianLouboutin.com tomorrow.



According to Footwear News, “The new Nude styles include the Cherry sandal, a platform style with a block heel, as well as the Christeriva, a stiletto with grosgrain ribbon that wraps around the ankle. Both shoes, ranging from $875-$895 will be available in seven shades.”

Louboutin celebrated his announcement with a fun campaign featuring modelesque legs of all shades, sporting bodysuits and skin toned pom poms.





I absolutely love it.



Will you be picking up a few new pairs?

Photos Courtesy of Footwear News