First Lady Michelle Obama Wears Red Jason Wu Dress and Melania Trump Wears Baby Blue Ralph Lauren at the Inauguration of Donald Trump

So it has happened. Trump was sworn in today as the 45th President of the United States.
Amidst nationwide disappointment and civil unrest (are y’all watching the protest right now?), the main ladies looked pretty phenomenal, with forever our First Lady Michelle Obama in Jason Wu and Melania Trump in baby blue Ralph Lauren:
Michelle later on covered up in a Proenza Schouler coat.
You know what, guys? It’s a sad, disappointing time in history. I honestly can’t believe Trump is officially President and I’m wondering how long he will last? At any rate, hopefully style can add a bit of brightness to this dark day.
What do you think?

Claire

