First Lady Michelle Obama Wears Jason Wu Fall 2016 Black Lace Dress and Malia Obama Wears Cinq a Sept’s Seraphina Black and White Colorblock Dress at President Barack Obama’s Farewell Address

Yesterday, our nation mourned as beloved President Barack Obama delivered his Farewell Speech. It is the end of a golden era. The First Family will be missed.
Though Sasha was away, studying for an exam, Malia and First Lady Michelle Obama attended the event in style, with Michelle in a Jason Wu Fall 2016 black lace dress, and Malia in Cinq a Sept’s $395 Seraphina Colorblock Lace Dress.
One of our Instagram fans commented that Mrs. Obama kicked off her reign in Jason Wu, and ended in similarly. There is beauty in loyalty.
Malia looked lovely in Cina a Sept’s Seraphina dress, which flaunts feminine elements, including a curvy fit-and-flare silhouette and blouson sleeves.
Get Malia’s dress at Bloomingdales.
Not only will I miss their presence in the White House–I’ll miss their style as well!
How about you?
In case you missed our President’s Farewell Address, watch it here:
